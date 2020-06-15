Face It! Covid-19 Was Made In A Lab

Sky News recently reported on a scientific study that found COVID-19 may have been a “cell-culture” uniquely adapted for transmission to humans.

The paper, currently under peer review, comes from Flinders University Professor Nikolai Petrovsky, who has spent over two decades developing vaccines against influenza, Ebola, and animal Sars.

He says his findings allow for the possibility that COVID-19 leaked from a laboratory.

