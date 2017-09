New face identification biometrics for iPhone X failed in the demo. And even IF it works and there’s only 1 in a Million chance of miss identifying, with 7.5 Billion people, there’s 7,500 other people (likely living near you) that look like you as far as iPhone is concerned. But why would you give them biometric data on you in the first place. David Knight looks at Silicon Valley’s desire to turn you into Eloi.