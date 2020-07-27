Face Scanning Tech Integrated Into Covid Rollout

The globalists gleefully announced it right in front of all of us.

Big Tech and Big Pharma are using face-scanning technology to rule over a disposable population that is being sold the COVID-19 vaccination fraud pushed by Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates as 5G and false positives swell the Covid-19 numbers.

However, the populous is wide awake.

But how much can the average American endure before desperation leads to righteous anger?

And how long before the average citizen is checkmated by the overlord system now blatantly being constructed by our own indifference and tax dollars?

Researchers Say Prolonged Mask Use Causes Psychological Discomfort, Physical Fatigue

US Energy Department rolls out 10-year plan for QUANTUM INTERNET that would be virtually 'unhackable' and could transmit data instantly

