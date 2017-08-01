Facebook AI Incident Feels Like ‘The Terminator’ Expert Says
Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

A future technology expert likened a recent artificial intelligence incident at Facebook to the plot in the movie “The Terminator” where an AI becomes self-aware and wages war on mankind.

Facebook researchers recently pulled the plug on two artificial intelligence robots after they began talking in a language even the scientists could not understand.

“This is an incredibly important milestone, but anyone who thinks this is not dangerous has got their head in the sand,” robotics professor Kevin Warwick told the Sun.

In the experiment at the Facebook offices in New York, two AI chat robots, Bob and Alice, are instructed to negotiate a trade using hats, books, and balls, each of which has a specific value.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

Will Self-Driving Cars Save Uber From Death Spiral?

Will Self-Driving Cars Save Uber From Death Spiral?

Science & Tech
Comments
Google Tracks Your Purchases Without You Knowing

Google Tracks Your Purchases Without You Knowing

Science & Tech
Comments

‘Sex Robot’ Brothels Gaining Popularity in Europe

Science & Tech
Comments

200 Scientists Want Tougher Limits on Chemicals in Personal Care Products

Science & Tech
Comments

Google’s New Program to Track Shoppers Sparks Federal Privacy Complaint

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments