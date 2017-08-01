Facebook AI Incident Feels Like ‘The Terminator’ Expert Says

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A future technology expert likened a recent artificial intelligence incident at Facebook to the plot in the movie “The Terminator” where an AI becomes self-aware and wages war on mankind.

Facebook researchers recently pulled the plug on two artificial intelligence robots after they began talking in a language even the scientists could not understand.

“This is an incredibly important milestone, but anyone who thinks this is not dangerous has got their head in the sand,” robotics professor Kevin Warwick told the Sun.

In the experiment at the Facebook offices in New York, two AI chat robots, Bob and Alice, are instructed to negotiate a trade using hats, books, and balls, each of which has a specific value.

Read more