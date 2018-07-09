Facebook Aiming For Virtual Reality Dominance

Virtual reality is still in its infancy, but the companies who can capture a significant share of the market could become leaders in the next major computing market. According to SuperData Research, VR is going to grow from a $4.5 billion business in 2018 to $19.0 billion of revenue by 2021. Early movers see the opportunity in VR and are eager to capture market share.

As big as the VR market is expected to be, there are only a few companies in a viable position to build a platform the industry will grow from for years to come. So far, it’s Sony‘s (NYSE:SNE) PlayStation VR that has a big head start in virtual reality, with over 2 million units sold. But HTC‘s Vive and Facebook‘s (NASDAQ:FB) Oculus Rift are trying to catch up quickly.

What could reshape the VR landscape in 2018 is Facebook untethering itself from PCs and gaming consoles to make VR mobile. Here’s why I think Facebook can take a leadership position in this booming market.

