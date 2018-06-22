Facebook Allows ‘Fake News’ Photo to Raise $18 Million for Border Cause

Facebook says it is in the midst of a fight against “fake news” on its platform, but has allowed activists to raise nearly $20 million for migrants using a photo that is incorrectly said to show a daughter being separated from her mother.

The fundraiser, “Reunite an immigrant parent with their child,” asks Facebook users to donate money to RAICES, a charity described by USA Today as “a Texas nonprofit that helps families with legal advice and translation services.” The organizers of the viral fundraiser are reportedly a couple working in the tech industry in Silicon Valley.

The donation page for the fundraiser uses a now-iconic photograph of a two-year-old girl crying as her mother is searched by U.S. Border Patrol. The mainstream media presumed that the girl and her mother were separated.

However, news broke Thursday that the mother and daughter were never separated, and were in fact in U.S. custody at a family residential facility in Texas.

