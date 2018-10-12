Facebook And Twitter Ban Popular Independent Media Sites In Coordinated Purge

Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey just carried out quite possibly the biggest attack on the free press in the history of America and the corporate media is cheering it on.

During the civil war, Abraham Lincoln shut down a few newspapers.

Mark Zuckerberg just shut down 559 pages and 251 accounts — which include tons of massive independent media sites with millions of followers run by Americans — a few weeks out from the midterms.

Jack Dorsey followed it up by banning many of the same independent news sites and the journalists who ran them on Twitter.

The pages included The Free Thought Project, Press For Truth, Anti-Media, Cop Block, Filming Cops, Right Wing News, Noisy Room, Gun Laws Don’t Work, Voluntaryist Veterans and many more.

This is an unprecedented attack on the free press — yet the media which whines about Trump for merely criticizing them is cheering this Orwellian purge on with near-total uniformity.

The Trump administration needs to move immediately to counteract this evil corporate censorship!

These sites have become monopolies and they’re colluding together to shut down the actual free press in this country to help the Democrats and the legacy media!

If this isn’t a blatant violation of antitrust laws then what the hell is?

UPDATE: The Free Thought Project was also just banned from Twitter:

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

An Indian Cryptocurrency? Government Considering One Despite Reservations

An Indian Cryptocurrency? Government Considering One Despite Reservations

Science & Tech
Comments
Beyond 1984: Amazon's Alexa to Spy on Users, Report Them If Sick

Beyond 1984: Amazon’s Alexa to Spy on Users, Report Them If Sick

Science & Tech
Comments

Electric Car Breakthrough Seen With High-Capacity Batteries

Science & Tech
comments

Black holes can’t explain dark matter

Science & Tech
comments

Some Stars Around Galaxy May Be From Elsewhere

Science & Tech
comments

Comments