Facebook Announces $100,000 Project to Detect "Hateful Memes"

Facebook has announced the launch of a “Hateful Memes Challenge” during which researchers will compete for a $100,000 prize pool by developing artificial intelligence that can successfully detect “hateful memes.”

The company has created 10,000 “hateful” customized memes as a data set for the challenge.

“In order for AI to become a more effective tool for detecting hate speech, it must be able to understand content the way people do: holistically,” writes Facebook. “When viewing a meme, for example, we don’t think about the words and photo independently of each other; we understand the combined meaning together. This is extremely challenging for machines, however, because it means they can’t just analyze the text and the image separately. They must combine these different modalities and understand how the meaning changes when they are presented together.”

The hateful memes challenge arrives on the back of Facebook announcing its new “content oversight board,” a censorship council that includes anti-Trump leftist activist Pamela Karlan and Muslim Brotherhood supporter Tawakkol Karman.

This isn’t the first time Facebook has declared war on memes.

Last year the company “announced the deployment of a large-scale machine learning system named Rosetta, which it’s using to automatically and proactively identify “inappropriate or harmful content” in images on the social network,” reported Fox News.

In other words, Facebook developed an AI that can tell if a meme is offensive, but it apparently wasn’t very good given they are now announcing this new challenge.

The social network giant also built a tool to track the spread of memes that depicted Mark Zuckerberg as an alien.

Last year, Facebook-owned Instagram also announced that it would begin “fact checking” and removing memes.

Leftist-dominated Silicon Valley giants are desperate to reduce the viral spread of memes because the stereotype is essentially true – the left can’t meme.

A study undertaken by researchers at University College London found that the most effective memes largely originated in two places – the subreddit r/the_donald – a forum devoted to boosting President Donald Trump, and 4chan’s politically incorrect /pol forum.

A VICE write-up of the study acknowledges that the most “effectively spread” memes originated on r/the_donald and /pol.

