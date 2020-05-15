Facebook/AP Claim Chicago Mayor Pledging Support for 'New World Order' is Fake News

Facebook and Associated Press ‘fact checkers’ claim it’s false that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she supported the “New World Order,” saying the video is “edited,” despite the fact that it’s not edited.

A 2019 interview with Lightfoot has resurfaced in which she makes the following statement;

“And you get the people who run those agencies and the deputies that are pledging allegiance to the new world order and good governance.”

Facebook slapped a “false news” label on the post, which serves to bury the content in the algorithm, ensuring it’s reach is restricted.

What Facebook has to say about Chicago Mayors NWO video. “Fact checkers must be signatories of the International Fact Checking Network and follow their Code of Principles” 👉👀 pic.twitter.com/o9eqvmhHtN — TruthHammer⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TruthHammer888) May 14, 2020

The Associated Press, which is used by Facebook as a fact checker, claims the story is “false” and that the video is “edited,” despite the fact that the video is not edited, it is merely a segment from a larger interview.

By using the term “edited,” the AP is suggesting the video is manipulated or doctored, which it isn’t. Since all video is clipped or shortened, you could claim that all video is “edited.”

AP claims the video is taken out of context because “Lightfoot was not planning a global coup, she was talking about ending a long-standing and unusual custom in Chicago called “aldermanic prerogative,” which gave aldermen absolute power on zoning and development decisions in their home wards.”

However, nowhere is it shown that anyone suggested Lightfoot was planning a “global coup.” This seems to be a strawman invented by the AP itself.

The term “new world order” is clearly loaded and is recognized by most people as relating to global governance and political elitism.

At best, fact checkers could claim some people are taking Lightfoot’s comments out of context, but to declare the video “edited” is clearly not true and serves as a short cut to have it censored by social media companies.

