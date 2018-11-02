Facebook Approves Dem Ad Threatening North Dakota Hunters with Loss of License for Voting

While Facebook has been mass banning right-wing voices in the run up to midterms, they had no problem approving an ad from Democrats threatening hunters in North Dakota that they could lose their hunting licenses for voting.

From The Daily Caller:

The North Dakota arm of the Democratic Party is running ads on Facebook discouraging hunters from turning out to vote in Tuesday’s midterm elections. “ATTENTION HUNTERS: If you vote in North Dakota, you may forfeit hunting licenses you have in other states. If you want to keep your out-of-state hunting licenses, you may not want to vote in North Dakota,” read the pair of ads. The state party is running the ads under a Facebook page titled “Hunter Alerts,” Facebook’s ad archive shows. The “Hunter Alerts” page was created Wednesday, a day before the ads appeared on Facebook.

NRO has more on how the ad is a total farce:

North Dakota secretary of state Al Jaeger was at a loss to explain what the ad might refer to when contacted by local blogger Rob Port. “We’re not involved at all in the requirements for getting a hunting license. A question like what you have needs to be directed to the Game & Fish Department. I doubt that there’s any connection,” Jaeger told Port. Randy Meissner, the licensing manager for the North Dakota Game & Fish Department, was similarly confused when asked about the ad. “We’ve never heard of that,” Meissner said.

Though conservatives are banned for posting satirical memes jokingly writing the wrong election date, the North Dakota Democrats appear to have been given zero punishment as they’re currently running dozens of other active ad campaigns.

The ad cited above has since been suspended.

The point of Big Tech’s massive onslaught of censorship is to try to return to a world where Democrats and the media can lie to the American people without their lies being immediately exposed.

Though they may have succeeded in shutting down a ton of alternative voices in the short-term, long-term it’s going to cost them as people flee their platforms for greener pastures.

Big Tech is going all in on these midterms to help the Democrats steal this election and win back power.

This is real election meddling. What happened to the executive order? https://t.co/oBmOkAyXml — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 29, 2018

They’ve rigged their search results, banned thousands of influential voices, changed their algorithms to suppress independent media and directly poured money into the Democrats coffers.

Americans of all stripes need to get out and vote Republican just to spite these bastards.