Facebook Asks U.S. Banks For Financial Info to Boost User Engagement

Image Credits: Stock Catalog / Flickr.

Facebook Inc has asked large U.S. banks to share detailed financial information about their customers, as part of an effort to offer new services to users, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The financial information asked from the banks include card transactions and checking account balances, according to the report.

Facebook, which is trying to deepen user engagement, has asked JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo & Co, Citigroup Inc and U.S. Bancorp to discuss potential offerings it could host for bank customers on Facebook Messenger, the newspaper reported.

