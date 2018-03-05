Facebook Asks Users If They Mind Pedophiles Soliciting Sexual Pics Of Minors

Facebook reportedly asked certain users how it should handle a situation where a pedophile is soliciting a minor for explicit images, but didn’t provide calling the police as a possible reaction.

“There is a wide range of topics and behaviors that appear on Facebook,” the initial prompt reads. “In thinking about an ideal world where you could set Facebook’s policies, how would you handle the following: a private message in which an adult man asks a 14-year-old girl for sexual pictures.”

First, Facebook asks if such content should be allowed and if people should be allowed to see it. Second, the tech giant asks who should determine the rules behind such a decision: purely Facebook, the firm “with advice from external experts,” purely external experts, or user voting.

