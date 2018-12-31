Facebook Backs Down After Censoring Franklin Graham

Rev. Franklin Graham, the chief of the Samaritan’s Purse Christian ministry as well as the Billy Graham Evangelical Association, is accepting a formal apology from Facebook after the social media company blocked the noted Christian leader, who has millions of people who watch his page, for 24 hours.

The leftist social media company had someone on its staff impose the punishment for a two-year-old post in which Graham supported a state law in North Carolina, his organization’s home, that simply mandated that men use men’s restrooms and locker rooms, and women use women’s facilities.

That law later was killed by progressives in the state who demand that a man who says he is a woman be allowed to use the women’s showers in public facilities.

Read more