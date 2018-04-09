Facebook Bans Historian For Saying 'Islam Is Not Part of German History, but Defense Against Islam Is'

Facebook’s Vice President Joel Kaplan traveled to Pakistan last July to assure the Pakistani government that it would remove “anti-Islam” material.

That endeavor had already started before Kaplan’s trip. In mid-February, traffic to Jihad Watch from Facebook dropped suddenly by 90% and has never recovered.

We do not post any hateful or provocative material and neither incite nor approve of violence, but Facebook is acting as judge, jury and executioner in all this. There is no appeal and no recourse. Facebook is implementing Sharia blasphemy laws, and also doing everything it can to muzzle all opposition to the Left before the 2018 elections, so as to ensure that they will turn out in a way that will make it easier to destroy Trump and stop the swamp-draining.

Read more