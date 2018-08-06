Facebook Bans Infowars, But Keeps Antifa, Louis Farrakhan

Facebook banned InfoWars from its platform, yet many leftist pages with far worse content still remain.

Facebook’s explanation for the InfoWars ban claims that the site posts material which “glorifies violence,” and also uses “dehumanizing language.”

InfoWars Facebook pages taken down for using “dehumanizing language” and “glorifying violence” not “false news” https://t.co/pG0N1HeYmV pic.twitter.com/8hbnoZrD4z — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 6, 2018

But the social media Masters of the Universe have made no attempt to explain why InfoWars should be banned while leftist pages with a far more explicit glorification of violence, not to mention using “dehumanizing” language towards Jews, Christians, and Americans in general, should remain and even prosper on the platform.

Among them, a page called “Kill Trump,” and dozens of global pages for the registered domestic terrorist group Antifa, which have made unchallenged posts supporting violence.

Read more