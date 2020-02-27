Facebook Bans ‘Misleading’ Coronavirus Ads

Social media giant Facebook has reportedly banned ads related to the coronavirus that the site categorizes as “misinformation and harmful content.”

The Verge reports that social media giant Facebook is banning ads that promise to cure, prevent, or generally incite panic about the coronavirus.

In a statement given to Business Insider, Facebook stated that it would be banning misinformation under similar policies implemented on its Marketplace platform where users can buy and sell goods.

Facebook told the Verge that it’s working to support the World Health Organization’s efforts “including taking steps to stop ads for products that refer to the coronavirus and create a sense of urgency, like implying a limited supply, or guaranteeing a cure or prevention. For example, ads with claims like face masks are 100% guaranteed to prevent the spread of the virus will not be allowed.”

