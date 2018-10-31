Facebook Blacklists Conservative Commentator Gavin McInnes and Proud Boys Organization

Facebook has reportedly banned conservative commentator and CRTV host Gavin McInnes along with accounts linked to McInnes’ fraternal organization, the Proud Boys.

Business Insider reports that Facebook has banned Gavin McInnes, along with certain accounts linked to the Proud Boys, the organization founded by McInnes. On Tuesday, social media users began reporting that accounts linked to members of the group were being removed from Facebook, now the company has confirmed that they are banning accounts linked to the Proud Boys and Gavin McInnes from Facebook and Instagram, citing the platform’s rules against hate groups as its reason for doing so.

Facebook reportedly told Business Insider:”“Our team continues to study trends in organized hate and hate speech and works with partners to better understand hate organizations as they evolve. We ban these organizations and individuals from our platforms and also remove all praise and support when we become aware of it. We will continue to review content, Pages, and people that violate our policies, take action against hate speech and hate organizations to help keep our community safe.”

Read more