Facebook Blacklists Michigan Lockdown Protest Group

Facebook has blacklisted the page “Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine,” a group with over 380,000 members that served as a central organizing hub for protests against Michigan’s Chinese virus lockdown.

Garrett Soldano, one of the leaders of the Michigan protests, said on his Twitter account that the group has created a new Facebook page, called “Stand Up Michigan.”

“They just shut us down. We have a new page. Here’s the new one https://www.facebook.com/standupmi/” said Soldano in a post on Twitter. “Invite invite invite. We will not be shut down!”

