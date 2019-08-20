Facebook Blocks Viral Pro-Trump Meme Maker Hours After Page Launch

Pro-Trump meme master Carpe Donktum’s new website MemeWorld.com has been blocked by Facebook just hours after the site’s official launch.

“I think this is #winning… At launch, the MemeWorld.com is already banned on Facebook,” he wrote on Twitter.

Carpe also retweeted a screenshot posted by Blaze Media correspondent Nate Madden showing the site is being blocked on Facebook messenger.

FYI, the link announcing the launch is being blocked in @facebook messenger. pic.twitter.com/0Jll2yOo0w — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) August 20, 2019

Just before posting about the Facebook censorship of the website, Carpe Donktum announced the launch on Twitter, saying, “This site is a collaboration of some of the greatest meme minds on Planet Earth!!”

ANNOUNCEMENT! I am pleased to announce the launch of https://t.co/0szGDfsnLe! This site is a collaboration of some of the greatest meme minds on Planet Earth!!https://t.co/eoPQK0qBSp — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) August 20, 2019

Watch the official MemeWorld.com trailer below: