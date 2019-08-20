Facebook Blocks Viral Pro-Trump Meme Maker Hours After Page Launch

Pro-Trump meme master Carpe Donktum’s new website MemeWorld.com has been blocked by Facebook just hours after the site’s official launch.
“I think this is #winning… At launch, the MemeWorld.com is already banned on Facebook,” he wrote on Twitter.
I think this is #winning…
At launch, the https://t.co/uQTHWTzRni is already banned on @facebook pic.twitter.com/MY0AhOANKm
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) August 20, 2019
Carpe also retweeted a screenshot posted by Blaze Media correspondent Nate Madden showing the site is being blocked on Facebook messenger.
FYI, the link announcing the launch is being blocked in @facebook messenger. pic.twitter.com/0Jll2yOo0w
— Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) August 20, 2019
Just before posting about the Facebook censorship of the website, Carpe Donktum announced the launch on Twitter, saying, “This site is a collaboration of some of the greatest meme minds on Planet Earth!!”
ANNOUNCEMENT!
I am pleased to announce the launch of https://t.co/0szGDfsnLe!
This site is a collaboration of some of the greatest meme minds on Planet Earth!!https://t.co/eoPQK0qBSp
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) August 20, 2019
Watch the official MemeWorld.com trailer below: