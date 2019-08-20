Facebook Blocks Viral Pro-Trump Meme Maker Hours After Page Launch

Pro-Trump meme master Carpe Donktum’s new website MemeWorld.com has been blocked by Facebook just hours after the site’s official launch.

“I think this is #winning… At launch, the MemeWorld.com is already banned on Facebook,” he wrote on Twitter.

Carpe also retweeted a screenshot posted by Blaze Media correspondent Nate Madden showing the site is being blocked on Facebook messenger.

Just before posting about the Facebook censorship of the website, Carpe Donktum announced the launch on Twitter, saying, “This site is a collaboration of some of the greatest meme minds on Planet Earth!!”

Watch the official MemeWorld.com trailer below:


