Facebook censored an image of Santa Claus kneeling before the Baby Jesus — warning that the image “may show violent or graphic content.”

LifeSite News reports a second warning beneath the obscured image of Santa on bended knee, reverentially adoring the Christ Child states, “This photo was automatically covered so you can decide if you want to see it.”

This is what the original posting looked like:

And here’s the censored content:

