Facebook Censors Jordan Peterson Video Link Sent in Private Message

Facebook is now so censorship happy that it is blocking links to Jordan Peterson videos sent between two people via private message.

Yes, really.

A screenshot posted to The Donald Reddit forum titled “THE DYSTOPIA IS NOW. Facebook censored a PRIVATE MESSAGE I sent because it has a link to Jordan Peterson’s Bible Lecture Series” illustrates the ridiculous new standard.

When the user attempted to send a link to Peterson’s video to his friend, the URL was blocked and replaced with the text, “This message was removed because it includes a link that goes against our Community Standards.”

Facebook appears to have a clear bias against biblical discussion.

As we previously highlighted, the company banned a peace-loving quote by St. Augustine of Hippo, a Catholic theologian and philosopher, saying it was “hate speech”.

In addition to blocking links that contain thought crimes, when Facebook suspends a user, it also prevents them entirely from using its messenger function.

For many people, Facebook messenger is their only means of communication with friends and loved ones, meaning that if an emergency were to occur and the user was suspended, it could actually result in real world harm.

Given that the social media giant openly incited violence against people it deemed “dangerous individuals” (including yours truly), it’s unsurprising that they would put people deemed to be thought criminals at risk.

