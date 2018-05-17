Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Privately Meet With European Parliament

The public fallout over improper use of Facebook user data does not seem to have fully dissipated, as founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to address European Parliament in a closed-door meeting as early as next week to further assure users that their data is safe with the social network giant.

EU Parliament president Antonio Tajani released a statement applauding Zuckerberg for meeting with members of parliament, stating that “citizens deserve a full and detailed explanation” of what has gone wrong with their private data on Facebook.

The announcement comes weeks before the General Data Protection Regulation (or GDPR) goes into effect in Europe. The GDPR requires companies like Facebook to be more transparent about how users’ data is used and gives them more consent over its use. GDPR’s passing came before the Cambridge Analytica scandal, but the large data breach can be seen as an example of the regulation’s necessity.

Zuckerberg will also make a stop in Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron during his European trip. He will be absent from upcoming committee hearings between E.U. Parliament and tech companies, according to CNN.

