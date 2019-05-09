Facebook Co-Founder Says the Power Mark Zuckerberg Wields is "Unprecedented and Un-American"

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes warns in a New York Times op-ed that the power Mark Zuckerberg is “unprecedented” and un-American”.

Hughes is calling for Facebook to be broken up, but despite brazen censorship of conservatives actually believes that the platform’s algorithm has helped populist political movements.

“I’m disappointed in myself and the early Facebook team for not thinking more about how the News Feed algorithm could change our culture, influence elections and empower nationalist leaders,” wrote Hughes.

Despite this, Hughes worries that Zuckerberg has created a monopoly and is strangling competition with his continued quest for world domination, saying The Facebook CEO has “created a leviathan that crowds out entrepreneurship and restricts consumer choice”.

Hughes notes that “collective anger is growing” over Facebook’s behavior and suggests that government intervention is the only way to address it.

“If we do not take action, Facebook’s monopoly will become even more entrenched,” he warns, arguing that a push for anti-trust action and a new regulatory agency for social media is necessary.

“We are a nation with a tradition of reining in monopolies, no matter how well intentioned the leaders of these companies may be. Mark’s power is unprecedented and un-American,” writes Hughes. “It is time to break up Facebook.”

As I have previously highlighted, Zuckerberg is such a power mad narcissist that Facebook is now attempting to dictate what opinions its 2.4 billion users are allowed to have.

Facebook is the most powerful, most dangerous cult on the planet and Zuckerberg, despite lacking the charisma that is a hallmark of cult leaders, most certainly is one.

Please support my work here. They want to silence us forever. Don’t let them.