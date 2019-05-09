Facebook Co-Founder Warns Tech Giant Too Powerful, Must Be Broken Up

Image Credits: Digital First Media Group/San Mateo County Times via Getty Images.

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes has called for federal regulators to break up the company, saying that CEO Mark Zuckerberg is too powerful and that the company is an effective monopoly.

‘It is time to break up Facebook,’ Hughes, who was Zuckerberg’s Harvard roommate, wrote in a searing op-ed for the New York Times on Thursday. ‘Mark’s power is unprecedented and un-American.’

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Hughes, 35, helped build Facebook from the beginning, and was a key creator in products like the social network’s New Feed. He left the company in 2007 to join Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign, and says he liquidated his Facebook stock in 2012.

Read more


Big Tech censorship is out of control, but President Trump has yet to use his office to enforce fair practices by the social media companies.


Related Articles

AOC, Sanders Unveiling 'Radical' Proposal to Regulate Credit Card, Banking Industries

AOC, Sanders Unveiling ‘Radical’ Proposal to Regulate Credit Card, Banking Industries

Government
Comments
Watch Live: Trump Holds MAGA Rally in Florida Panhandle

Watch Live: Trump Holds MAGA Rally in Florida Panhandle

Government
Comments

The Democratic Party Is The Party Of Demons

Government
comments

Kamala Harris Hints at Government Censorship of Social Media

Government
comments

Dems Move Forward With AG Barr Contempt Vote

Government
comments

Comments