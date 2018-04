China will achieve 100% surveillance (including homes) by 2020.

DARPA shut down its “Total Information Awareness” & LifeLog programs after withering criticism about Orwellian violations of privacy.

They shut it down the same day that Facebook was created and Facebook was funded by a network of venture capitalists and technologists with DARPA & the CIA.

Conspiracy or coincidence? Facebook has gaslighted the public into adopting what the surveillance state wanted (and now gets through Facebook).