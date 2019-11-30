Facebook Deletes Melania Trump Photos, Claims They're 'Hate Speech'

In its latest attack on free speech, Facebook deleted photos of Melania Trump on Black Friday, calling them “hate speech.”

A woman who goes by Amy in D.C. posted a warning she received from Facebook for posting a photo of the First Lady.

“FB just removed this from a political page I’m co-editor on,” she wrote. “Hard to see the meme another editor shared, but it’s a picture of our First Lady and says ‘You can keep your Lady Gaga, we’ve got Lady MAGA.'”

“Hate speech? Really?” she added.

The ridiculous censorship by Facebook further highlights their escalating war against free speech because the photos clearly suggest nothing hateful.

The social media platform is simply trying to eradicate conservative content – however innocuous – from its platform to demoralize conservatives and influence the 2020 election outcome in Democrats’ favor.

Alex Jones breaks down the state of censorship and the authoritarian communication control plan.

