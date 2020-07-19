Facebook Deplatforms Former Employee Who Questioned BLM/Diversity Narrative

Earlier in the week, we posted an interesting video from ex-Google and Facebook employee, Patrick Shyu, who explained why he thought “diversity” policies were creating more problems than solutions.

It appears the video, which went viral, did not sit well with the social media overlords of the ministry of truth, as Shyu has just been banned from Facebook, and shadowbanned from YouTube, after 10 years on the platform. As Shyu begins,

“…just because you didn’t like something I said… for 10 years I said all great things and then one time I say something that you may not necessarily like, you disable my entire account and I lose access to all the past 10 years information… and there’s no explanation, no customer service, and not much an appeals process.”

The former tech-lead exclaims that “this sounds more like high school drama than a company trying to be a platform,” adding that “it seems like they are maybe trying to swing the election again.”



He also suspects, based on the sudden drop in traffic to his other site, that he has been shadowbanned by YouTube.

“I think it is quite disturbing the age of censorship in which we are entering with most communication dominated by these top-tier tech companies… and almost all of these companies have certain political biases, promoting only certain viewpoints and blocking others.”

They simply “don’t want to promote a open, free discussion,” he ominously concludes, “and there is no such thing as a neutral platform or means of discussion these days.”

Of course, Shyu is not alone in being banned or shadowbanned for expressing a non-arbiter-of-truth-acceptable perspective… or even merely discussing such matters… and we suspect, before the election is over, he will not be the last.

Watch the full clip below:

