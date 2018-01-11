Facebook Developing ‘Portal’ Gadget which will let it put Microphones and Cameras in People’s Homes

In George Orwell’s 1984, the oppressive rulers of Oceania use devices called telescreens to closely monitor and repress citizens.

Now Facebook looks set to follow in the Party’s footsteps by putting its own firm’s microphones and cameras into people’s homes.

The social network is planning to release its first ever piece of consumer hardware which will be called Portal and cost a whopping $499 (£368), a website called Cheddar has claimed.

The device will feature a 15inch screen, a wide-angle camera with facial recognition and microphones to allow voice control.

