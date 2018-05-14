Facebook Doubles Down On Virtual Reality

Since its $3 billion purchase of Oculus four years ago, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been pouring more resources into its effort to get virtual reality to go mainstream. Clearly, those efforts haven’t paid off quite yet, but at its F8 conference last week, Facebook showed that it’s committed as ever to VR.

The company’s much-anticipated Oculus Go headset officially launched and Facebook also gave attendees a sneak-peek at a prototype that it’s working on. Let’s take a closer look at the company’s new hardware, why Facebook is pushing ahead full steam in this space, and a few roadblocks it might face along the way.

The current star of Facebook’s VR strategy is undeniably its new $199 Oculus Go. Unlike other Oculus headsets before it, it doesn’t require the assistance of a smartphone, a high-end PC, or any other pricey hardware: It’s completely untethered from other devices. This means the Go lacks some of the high-end features the more expensive Rift headset has (for example, the Go can’t track motion, other than head movement), but it does offer big features for a relatively small price tag and works right out of the box.

