FACEBOOK execs cut checks to congressional 'Russia' investigators

Some top Facebook executives have donated money to lawmakers serving on the two intelligence committees that are investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In February of this year, according to federal election filings, chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg gave $2,700 to Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich. In May, she donated $2,700 to Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, the ranking member of the intel committee.

In April of this year, Elliot Schrage, the vice president of communications and public policy, donated $1,000 to Heinrich and $2,700 to Warner.

Read more


Related Articles

Senator Coburn On How To Take Govt Back From DC

Senator Coburn On How To Take Govt Back From DC

Globalism
Comments
IRS Targeted Pro-border Security Groups for Illegal Scrutiny: Audit

IRS Targeted Pro-border Security Groups for Illegal Scrutiny: Audit

Globalism
Comments

Alex Jones Proven Right About Las Vegas Shooting

Globalism
Comments

7 Independence Movements That Could Destroy The EU

Globalism
Comments

Vegas Shooter Investigated For ISIS Gunrunning Allegations

Globalism
Comments

Comments