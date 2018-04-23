Facebook, Google and Twitter Are at War With Conservatives - It's Time to Fight Back

I live much of my life online. You probably do, too.

We pay our bills, reach out to friends and family and express our opinions. That last one is getting people into a lot of trouble — especially conservatives.

Prominent conservatives are being shut down all across the internet. They have videos deleted, posts removed and accounts suspended or banned. The targets read like a Who’s Who of the the right: Michelle Malkin, Dennis Prager and Rep. Marsha Blackburn have all been targets of our new censors. It’s not just a war on free speech. It’s a war on conservative speech.

