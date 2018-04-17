Facebook Has No Plans to Stop Tracking Your Data

Just because Mark Zuckerberg appeared before US Congress last week to answer a plethora of questions about the way Facebook handles user data and privacy doesn’t mean Facebook is done with the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

There are more “hard questions” ahead, given that Zuckerberg’s answers weren’t exhaustive.

One of the things Facebook CEO failed to address appropriately during questioning concerns the way Facebook tracks internet users, regardless of whether they have a Facebook account, or whether they’re signed into one.

