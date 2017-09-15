Facebook hires AI expert, launches lab in Canada's Montreal

Facebook Inc (FB.O) has hired artificial intelligence academic Joelle Pineau to head its new research lab in Montreal, the Silicon Valley social media company said on Friday.

Once the exclusive domain of academic researchers, artificial intelligence has grabbed the attention of the corporate world as businesses from healthcare to financial services look to use algorithms to sort through reams of data in search of patterns to solve problems.

The lab will be Facebook’s fourth, after sites in Palo Alto, New York, and Paris, and joins similar AI research efforts in the city from Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google.

