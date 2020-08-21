Facebook Holds Daily Meetings For Contingency Plans After Deep State Steals Election From Trump

Facebook insiders told the New York Times the social media company, led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is holding daily meetings to lay out contingency plans and post-election strategies.

Mostly, as the Times subheadline reads, “The world’s biggest social network is working out what steps to take should President Trump use its platform to dispute the vote.”

Mainstream media has been promoting a theory that President Trump will not accept the results of the election, most likely because they intend on stealing it from him.

Due to this fear of POTUS “interfering once the vote is over,” Zuckerberg and some of his lieutenants have begun daily meetings to examine all of the possible scenarios.

NYT reports, “Employees at the Silicon Valley company are laying out contingency plans and walking through postelection scenarios that include attempts by Mr. Trump or his campaign to use the platform to delegitimize the results, people with knowledge of Facebook’s plans said.”

One of the newspaper’s sources said, “Facebook is preparing steps to take should Mr. Trump wrongly claim on the site that he won another four-year term.”

They continued to explain, “Facebook is also working through how it might act if Mr. Trump tries to invalidate the results by declaring that the Postal Service lost mail-in ballots or that other groups meddled with the vote.”

But, what if President Trump does “win another four-year term,” or if the Postal Service does “lose mail-in ballots,” or if groups do “meddle with the vote?”

Don’t count on Facebook to allow a fair debate should any of these possibilities take place.

The company is specifically looking into ways to minimize “how the platform can be used to dispute the election.”

One idea is a “kill switch” used to shut off political ads immediately after election day so they’re not “used to spread misinformation.”

Facebook isn’t the only Big Tech platform looking to assist the Deep State in an election heist.

Because Facebook owns Instagram, it can be assumed Zuckerberg has a post-election plan for the image-sharing platform as well.

Meanwhile, Twitter and Google-owned YouTube are being advised by “disinformation and political researchers,” on how to best prepare for a complicated post-election process.

A former Facebook executive who is now the Director of Stanford University’s Internet Observatory named Alex Stamos said, “Facebook, Twitter and YouTube faced a singular situation where they ‘have to potentially treat the president as a bad actor’ who could undermine the democratic process.”

Essentially, the same tech companies who have been complaining about the small-time “Russian interference” on their platforms during the 2016 election are set to assist the Democratic Party in their own election meddling.

At the same time, these platforms are purging pro-Trump users and censoring conservative videos and posts.

The main concern by the media right now is the mail-in ballot controversy, which is more prevalent than ever due to COVID-19.

President Trump is against mass mail-in voting due to the high likeliness of errors and room for ballot tampering.

Because of this stance, the left is claiming he’s trying to stop Americans from voting, but in reality, mail-in voting is the Democrats’ best chance at cheating.

The media is engaged in a major psyop against the American people where they frame President Trump as a “sore loser” before openly stealing the election from him.

In June, Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden told “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah his “single greatest concern” is that President Donald Trump will “try to steal this election.”

He even said if Trump doesn’t accept the results, military personnel will be called to “escort him out of The White House.

“You have so many rank and file military personnel saying, ‘well, we’re not a military state, this is not who we are.’ I promise you, I’m absolutely convinced, they will escort him from the White House in a dispatch,” Biden told Noah.

If the election is stolen from Trump, he will not be allowed to counter or question the results on the internet and, according to Joe Biden, he may be whisked away physically and not allowed to respond at all.

