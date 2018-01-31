Facebook, Instagram Banning All Bitcoin, ICO, Other Cryptocurrency Ads

Image Credits: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Facebook is prohibiting all cryptocurrency ads, including those on Instagram, the company announced on Tuesday.

The move comes as cryptocurrency use is on the rise, and as the new type of currency spikes, so do scams.

Facebook Product Management Director Rob Leathern said in a post “there are many companies who are advertising binary options, ICOs and cryptocurrencies that are not currently operating in good faith.”

Due to the rise in scams, Facebook is now prohibiting ads that “promote financial products and services that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices, such as binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”

Read more


Related Articles

Uber exec to testify before Senate on 2016 data breach

Uber exec to testify before Senate on 2016 data breach

Science & Tech
Comments
Trump: 'One of My Greatest Priorities Is to Reduce the Price of Prescription Drugs'

Trump: ‘One of My Greatest Priorities Is to Reduce the Price of Prescription Drugs’

Science & Tech
Comments

Health Experts Tell Zuckerberg to Delete New Messenger App for Kids

Science & Tech
Comments

Bitcoin Mining Driving Up Cost Of PC Graphics Cards

Science & Tech
Comments

NASA Will Try To Restart Long-Lost IMAGE Satellite, Explains Process

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments