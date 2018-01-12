Facebook introduces massive changes to newsfeed

Facebook is introducing the most sweeping overhaul of its News Feed in years, changing the kinds of posts and content that users see when they log onto the social media site.

The company said Thursday that it would prioritize posts from users’ friends and family on their News Feeds, as opposed to content from brands and publishers.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on the site Thursday that the social media giant had gotten feedback that content from businesses, brands and media had “crowded out” more personal, meaningful content.

