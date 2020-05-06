Facebook Introduces New Censorship Board — Here’s Its List of 20 Appointees

Facebook has created a new “Oversight Board” to determine and control what content is allowed on its platform.

Facebook appointed 20 people to its new censorship board, including liberal “journalists”, professors, and former diplomats, to decide what information its users are allowed to see.

Today the first Members of the Oversight Board were announced. Learn more on our blog about how our Members will bring independent judgment to the most challenging content issues facing the Facebook and Instagram communities. https://t.co/E7Nuk69NqA — Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) May 6, 2020

“It’s one thing to complain about content moderation and challenges involved, it’s another thing to actually do something about it,” said Jamal Greene, co-chair of the board, on Wednesday. “These problems of content moderation really have been with us since the dawn of social media, and this really is a novel approach.”



The board will reportedly comprise of 40 members and will “begin hearing cases” in months.

“It is our ambition and goal that Facebook not decide elections, not be a force for one point of view over another, but the same rules will apply to people of left, right and center,” said Michael McConnell, another co-chair of the board.

The board said it will publish “transparency reports” annually and monitor what Facebook has done with its recommendations.

Given the board is made of up liberals, Trump haters, and Soros goons, one can assume they will not be objective in how they treat conservative content.

Below is the list of members:

– Afia Asantewaa Asare-Kyei, human rights advocate at the Soros-backed Open Society Initiative for West Africa

– Evelyn Aswad, University of Oklahoma College of Law professor who formerly served as a senior U.S. State Department lawyer

– Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Facebook Oversight Board co-chair, former Prime Minister of Denmark

– Alan Rusbridger, former editor-in-chief of The Guardian

– Jamal Greene, Facebook Oversight Board co-chair, Columbia Law professor

– Endy Bayuni, journalist who twice served as the editor-in-chief of the Jakarta Post

– Catalina Botero-Marino, Facebook Oversight Board co-chair, dean of the Universidad de los Andes Faculty of Law

– Katherine Chen, communications scholar at the National Chengchi University and former national communications regulator in Taiwan

– Nighat Dad, digital rights advocate who received the Human Rights Tulip Award

– Pamela Karlan, Stanford Law professor and United States Supreme Court advocate

– Tawakkol Karman, Nobel Peace Prize laureate named as one of “History’s Most Rebellious Women” by Time

– Maina Kiai, director of Human Rights Watch’s Global Alliances and Partnerships program

– Sudhir Krishnaswamy, vice chancellor of the National Law School of India University

– Ronaldo Lemos, technology, intellectual property and media lawyer who teaches law at Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro

– Michael McConnell, Facebook Oversight Board co-chair, Stanford Law professor who previously served as a federal circuit judge

– Julie Owono, digital rights and anti-censorship advocate who leads Internet Sans Frontieres

– Emi Palmor, former director general of the Israeli Ministry of Justice

– Andras Sajo, former judge and vice president of the European Court of Human Rights

– John Samples, helps lead a libertarian think tank and writes extensively on social media and speech regulation

– Nicolas Suzor, Queensland University of Technology Law School professor

