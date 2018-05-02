Facebook Is Now Ranking News Organizations Based on ‘Trustworthiness’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed his platform has started to rank news organizations based on “trustworthiness,” with low-ranking sources becoming suppressed.

“We put [that data] into the system, and it is acting as a boost or a suppression, and we’re going to dial up the intensity of that over time,” declared Zuckerberg during a speech at the Rosewood Sand Hill hotel, with media executives in the audience on Tuesday. “We feel like we have a responsibility to further [break] down polarization and find common ground.”

Zuckerberg did not clarify how the “trustworthiness” of news organizations would be ranked.

According to BuzzFeed, Zuckerberg’s meeting at the hotel “included representatives from BuzzFeed News, the Information, Quartz, the New York Times, CNN, the Wall Street Journal, NBC, Recode, Univision, Barron’s, the Daily Beast, the Economist, HuffPost, Insider, the Atlantic, the New York Post, and others.”

