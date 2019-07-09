Facebook Issues New Policy Saying It's Acceptable to Post Death Threats Against Me

Facebook has issued a new policy update saying it’s acceptable to post death threats and incite violence against me, despite this being a crime in the United Kingdom.

No, I’m not joking.

A Community Standards update published by Facebook states (emphasis mine); “Do not post: Threats that could lead to death (and other forms of high-severity violence) of any target(s) where threat is defined as any of the following:

Statements of intent to commit high-severity violence; or

Calls for high-severity violence (unless the target is an organization or individual covered in the Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy)….”

Back in May, Facebook and Instagram banned me under the justification that I was a “dangerous individual”. They provided no evidence whatsoever that I had behaved in a “dangerous” manner or violated any of their policies.

Facebook has designated me a “dangerous individual” and now says it’s acceptable for its users to issue death threats against me.

This is a crime in the United Kingdom under the 1988 Malicious Communications Act which states, “Any person who sends to another person a letter, electronic communication or article of any description which conveys….a threat….is guilty of an offence.”

The largest social media company in the world with over 2 billion users literally says its fine to incite violence against me, despite this being illegal.

They are painting a target on my back.

Innumerable individuals have already sent death threats to me via Facebook. Just a small sample appear below.

People ask me if I report death threats. No, otherwise I'd have time for very little else. pic.twitter.com/3ipGqHUxXd — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 19, 2018

Direct death threats don't violate Facebook's "community standards," yet people are routinely banned for expressing opinions. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/VwJjArmLEd — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 18, 2017

Tip: When you send me death threats, don't leave your name, place of work and address in the message. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/RiiH2a7017 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 31, 2017

'Black Twitter': The only group that sends me more death threats than Islamists is #BlackLivesMatter. It's clearly not peaceful. pic.twitter.com/hIdA7HhGeG — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 6, 2017

Two months ago, via my lawyers, I filed a Subject Access Request demanding Facebook turn over all information relating to me. Facebook has yet to respond to this request, despite it being a legal requirement to respond within 30 days.

If and when Facebook ever responds to this legal demand, the next step will be to begin litigation proceedings.

The fact that Facebook has literally said it’s OK to incite violence against me is going to be a very interesting potential addition to those proceedings.

