Facebook Launches ‘Black Creators’ Program to Pay Social Media Celebs $25 Million for Being Black

Facebook has pledged to pay $100 million to black-owned businesses for no reason other than the fact that the shareholders are black, as part of of a broader $1.1 billion race-based payout to “Black and diverse suppliers and communities.”

A $25 million portion of the payout will go to a group Facebook calls “black creators,” as part of a program Facebook describes as “intended to amplify Black voices, and is geared towards Black creators aged 18+ with a minimum of 10,000 followers on Facebook or 10,000 followers on Instagram.”

The requirements for the free cash are listed as “Applicants must be over 18 years of age,” “Applicants must reside in the US,””Applicants must have a valid Facebook or Instagram account with at least 10,000 followers on Facebook app or Instagram,” and “Applicants must be a 51% or more Black-owned business, Black sole proprietor or Black individual creator.”



“Applicants must have a valid Facebook or Instagram account with at least 10,000 followers on Facebook app or Instagram”. The program falls under the scope of a massive $1.1 billion race-based financial package by Facebook, which the tech monopoly describes as a way to confront “the reality of violence and injustice which members of the Black community face on a daily basis.” “We’re setting a goal to spend at least $1 billion with diverse suppliers next year and every year thereafter. As part of this, we’ll spend at least $100 million annually with Black-owned suppliers, from facilities to construction to marketing agencies and more,” Facebook says. Facebook’s laser-focused attention to race politics may be the reason why a group with 20,000 members that glorifies the black alleged murder of a 5-year-old white boy has been allowed to remain unmolested on the platform: A Facebook group with 20,000 members who support the alleged killer of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant is going viral both due to its size and the controversial opinions held by group members. The “Justice for Darius Sessoms” Facebook Group still prevails after accumulating a quick five-figure membership number. The group’s opening statement read: “Darius Sessoms has been accused of a heinous act that he didn’t commit. This is all propaganda from the far-right Trump propaganda machine to make black people look bad. “We cannot sit idly by while our president plays fast and loose with the laws. That’s why we need to back Darius against these outrageous allegations.”

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!