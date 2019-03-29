Facebook Meddling With Political Ads Ahead of EU Elections

Facebook implemented restrictions on its political advertising rules in the European Union Friday, in an effort to prevent abuse and interference in the run up to EU Parliament elections in May.

The company said in a blog post that it would expand on measures it put in place last year in countries including the U.K., U.S. and India. These measures mean political advertisers need to undergo checks to prove they live in the country they’re targeting.

Ads will also be labeled with disclosures identifying who paid for them and their contact details too, provided they’re a business and not an individual. Ads that haven’t been registered by mid-April will be blocked.

