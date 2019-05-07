Facebook Notified Mainstream Media Ahead of Infowars Ban

Image Credits: Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images.

Big League Politics has confirmed that Facebook gave establishment media, including The Atlantic, advance notice of their plan to ban Alex Jones, Paul Joseph Watson, Laura Loomer, and Milo Yiannopoulos from Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook sent an embargoed press release to The Atlantic, and other outlets likely including The Washington Post, The Verge and CNN, informing these mainstream media outlets of their intention to ban Jones, Watson, Loomer, and Yiannopoulos from Facebook and Instagram for being “dangerous” and “hate figures,” well in advance of the actual bans.

Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Taylor Lorenz from The Atlantic confirmed that they received the embargoed press release, as did “tons of media outlets,” in a direct message sent on Twitter to Big League Politics reporter Peter D’Abrosca, claiming this is something Facebook does as many as “20 times a week.”

