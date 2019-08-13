Facebook Paid Contractors to Transcribe Users’ Audio Chats

(Bloomberg) — Facebook Inc. has been paying hundreds of outside contractors to transcribe clips of audio from users of its services, according to people with knowledge of the work.

The work has rattled the contract employees, who are not told where the audio was recorded or how it was obtained — only to transcribe it, said the people, who requested anonymity for fear of losing their jobs. They’re hearing Facebook users’ conversations, sometimes with vulgar content, but do not know why Facebook needs them transcribed, the people said.

Facebook confirmed that it had been transcribing users’ audio and said it will no longer do so, following scrutiny into other companies. “Much like Apple and Google, we paused human review of audio more than a week ago,” the company said Tuesday. The company said the users who were affected chose the option in Facebook’s Messenger app to have their voice chats transcribed. The contractors were checking whether Facebook’s artificial intelligence correctly interpreted the messages, which were anonymized.

Read more


Related Articles

Our Galaxy's Supermassive Black Hole Just Emitted a Strange Bright Flare

Our Galaxy’s Supermassive Black Hole Just Emitted a Strange Bright Flare

Science & Tech
Comments
Thiel: 'Globalist' Google Is In Bed With Chinese Military; Must Be Investigated By FBI and CIA

Thiel: ‘Globalist’ Google Is In Bed With Chinese Military; Must Be Investigated By FBI and CIA

Science & Tech
Comments

‘Glitch’ in Neutron Star Reveals Hidden Secrets

Science & Tech
Comments

Robots Need to Know “Why” They’re Doing a Job Before Safely Working With People – Expert

Science & Tech
Comments

Report: Monsanto Paid Google to Bury Unfavorable News

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments