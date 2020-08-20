Facebook Permanently Bans Reporter Retweeted By Trump In Mass Purge Of Conservative Accounts

Facebook has permanently banned Big League Politics reporter Shane Trejo from the platform after announcing a mass purge of pro-Trump Twitter accounts.

“It said ‘Your Account Has Been Disabled’,” Trejo wrote in an exclusive statement to the National File after he discovered he had been banned from the platform. “No reason.”

Trejo added that he had submitted an appeal to the decision.

Facebook released a statement on Wednesday announcing that it was mass-removing pages tied to QAnon, militia groups, and violent anarchists such as Antifa.



Owen Shroyer and Deanna Lorraine watch Trump’s live press conference and react to the media trying to frame him.

Trejo, however, was not a member of a militia group, and had previously criticized QAnon on social media. However, he did recently publish an article that was critical of outgoing Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) for heaping praise on a rant by CNN’s Jake Tapper against the QAnon movement. Even in that article, however, there was no expression of support for QAnon itself.