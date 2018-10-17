Facebook Posts May Reveal Depression - Study

Facebook posts might be able to predict whether users are suffering from depression, according to a new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Researchers found the words people use in their posts indicate whether they are in need of mental health support for possible depression.

“We observed that users who ultimately had a diagnosis of depression used more first-person singular pronouns, suggesting a preoccupation with the self,” the team, led by Johannes Eichstaedt, wrote.

