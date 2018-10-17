Facebook Posts May Reveal Depression - Study

Image Credits: 809499 / Pixabay.

Facebook posts might be able to predict whether users are suffering from depression, according to a new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Researchers found the words people use in their posts indicate whether they are in need of mental health support for possible depression.

“We observed that users who ultimately had a diagnosis of depression used more first-person singular pronouns, suggesting a preoccupation with the self,” the team, led by Johannes Eichstaedt, wrote.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Time Spent Online Boosts Kid's Junk Food Cravings - Study

Time Spent Online Boosts Kid’s Junk Food Cravings – Study

Health
Comments
Nutrition Impacts Bone Strength More Than Exercise

Nutrition Impacts Bone Strength More Than Exercise

Health
Comments

Serious “Polio-Like” Illness on Rise as Officials Ignore Possible Vaccine Trigger

Health
Comments

Developing Teens Need Sleep to Thwart Alzheimer’s Risk – Study

Health
Comments

Infants More Likely to Learn When With a Peer

Health
Comments

Comments