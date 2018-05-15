Facebook Preparing to Ban Conservatives Before Midterm Elections

A Georgia gubernatorial candidate’s Facebook page was attempting to buy advertisements targeting Alex Jones and Infowars followers when they were told that audience will no longer be available as of May 24.

The following screenshots were sent to Infowars by Seth Weathers, a political consultant for the Williams campaign.

Click photos to enlarge:



Target demographics in the screenshots can be seen, including Andrew Breitbart, Ann Coulter, Ben Carson and others, but Alex Jones’ Prison Planet.com and Infowars News have been marked with a warning notice.

Facebook warns the Williams campaign to update their detailed targeting before publishing the ad, i.e. removing Prison Planet and Infowars from the list of target audiences.

“Your audience contains interests, behaviors or demographics that will no longer be available on our platform after May 24, 2018. You’ll need to remove the flagged items from your audience before you can publish any changes,” the notice reads.

Williams also gained media attention today with a recently released campaign ad featuring his “Deportation Bus.”

In addition to Facebook’s blatant censorship campaign, Twitter finally acknowledged “shadowbanning” users after denying allegations of doing so for years.