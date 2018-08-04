Facebook punishes Trump ‘Crossing the Swamp’ painting post

President Trump crossing the D.C. swamp violates Facebook’s advertising guidelines.

Artist Jon McNaughton, who painted “Crossing the Swamp,” a parody of George Washington crossing the Delaware, features the President in command of a rowboat as it crosses a swamp in front of the Capitol.

Standing with the foot on the edge of the boat and holding a lantern, Trump is surrounded by Nikki Haley, James Mattis, Ben Carson, President Trump, Jeff Sessions, Mike Pence, Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo, Sarah Sanders, Ivanka Trump, John Bolton, Kellyanne Conway and John Kelly.

I can't believe my Facebook advertisement was REJECTED!

See the painting at https://t.co/lrt1pNWMsQ pic.twitter.com/zVn68ls7oW — Jon McNaughton (@McNaughtonArt) August 3, 2018

“I can’t believe my Facebook advertisement was REJECTED!” McNaughton tweeted on Thursday.

The accompanying graphic he shared reads, “Your post is still published on your Page, but it is no longer boosted because it doesn’t following Facebook’s Advertising Policies.”

The company, frequently accused of bias against conservative voices, did not elaborate.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

McNaughton explains the painting on his website:

Over 240 years ago George Washington suffered through Valley Forge and crossed the Delaware River to bring an astonishing victory to the Continental Army. This led to what many thought was impossible, to defeat a despot King and his formidable army.

Today, Trump endeavors to cross the “swamp” of Washington DC as he carries the light of truth, hope, and prosperity. The murky water of the deep state is laced with dangerous vermin, perfectly willing to destroy American prosperity for their personal ideologies and financial gain. The establishment Democrats, Never-Trumper-Republicans, Deep State, and Fake News Media will do all they can to stop the majority of the American people from succeeding.

“As an artist,” he says, “I paint what I feel needs to be said about the current state of our country. My hope is that Trump will be remembered as the President that restored America’s greatness. I want to be on that boat for freedom!”

McNaughton offers several sizes of the painting here.