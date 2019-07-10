Facebook is literally inciting its 2 billion users to break the law and incite violence against people Facebook doesn’t like.

The same company that lectures us all day about the need to stop hate is directly encouraging violent hate.

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8YnsBJeywE

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

Tom Holland Says Marvel Films Need ‘Gay Spider-Man’ and Fewer ‘Straight White Guys’

Tom Holland Says Marvel Films Need ‘Gay Spider-Man’ and Fewer ‘Straight White Guys’

Hot News
Comments
CBC Accused of Sexualizing Children After Promoting 'Drag Kids' Documentary

CBC Accused of Sexualizing Children After Promoting ‘Drag Kids’ Documentary

Hot News
Comments

E-Thot Sells Her Own Bathwater, Breaks Up Relationships

Hot News
comments

New Trend of Tampering With Food Products and Putting Them Back Going Viral

Hot News
comments

Teen Who Said There Are Only Two Genders Expelled from School, GoFundMe Shut Down

Hot News
comments

Comments