Facebook Raises Number of Users Impacted by Cambridge Analytica Leak to 87 Million

Facebook raised the number of users whose information was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica to 87 million Wednesday, up from previous estimates of 50 million.

Facebook issued the updated number in a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, which include restricting third party app access and deleting phone call and text information that’s over a year old.

Facebook also said it’s ending a feature that lets users search for a profile using a phone number or personal email, and suggested that bad actors have abused the ability and taken information from personal profiles as a result.

“Given the scale and sophistication of the activity we’ve seen, we believe most people on Facebook could have had their public profile scraped in this way,” Schroepfer said in the post. “So we have now disabled this feature.”

