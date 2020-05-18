Facebook Removes Record Number Of 'Hate Speech' Posts

Facebook has released its biannual Community Standards Enforcement Report which shows the number of controversial posts the company has removed from the platform.

As Statista’s Niall McCarthy shows below, the social media giant deleted a record number of hate speech posts with 9.6 million pieces of content taken down between January and March 2020 compared to 5.7 million in the prior period.

4.7 million posts were removed that originated from organized hate groups in the first quarter of this year which is an increase of more than 3 million on Q4, 2019.

Infographic: Facebook Removes Record Number Of Hate Speech Posts | Statista

Facebook attributed the increase in hate speech removals to technology improvements for automatically identifying images and text.

